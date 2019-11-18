Conference shines light on filicide - where children are killed by a parent

Almost one child dies every fortnight at the hands of a parent in Australia - Doll thrown on the dirty floor. Source: Getty
Published 18 November 2019 at 1:02pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
There are up to 25 cases of filicide every year in Australia and while the cases can trigger outrage at the time, attention on the issue doesn't always last. That's why researchers in crime and the law enforcement sector came together at a two-day filicide conference in Melbourne on 14 -15 November.
