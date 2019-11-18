SBS Hindi

Conference shines light on filicide - where children are killed by a parent

SBS Hindi

Almost one child dies every fortnight at the hands of a parent in Australia - Doll thrown on the dirty floor.

Almost one child dies every fortnight at the hands of a parent in Australia - Doll thrown on the dirty floor. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2019 at 1:02pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

There are up to 25 cases of filicide every year in Australia and while the cases can trigger outrage at the time, attention on the issue doesn't always last. That's why researchers in crime and the law enforcement sector came together at a two-day filicide conference in Melbourne on 14 -15 November.

Published 18 November 2019 at 1:02pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी