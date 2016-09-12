Confluence- Festival of India - An Interview with CG Ms Manika Jain

Confluence - festival of India

Confluence - festival of India Source: CG Melbourne

Published 12 September 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 12 September 2016 at 6:04pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Confluence- Festival of India in Australia is showcasing the maximum number of events in Melbourne.Consul General of India in Melbourne made a visit to SBS Radio and talking with Anita Barar, gave a detailed information about the various programs in Melbourne.

A Govt of India initiative Confluence- festival of india is about showcasing rich Indian culture by bringing the variety of programs reflecting traditional and contemporary Indian art scene.

Confluence - Festival of India
Source: Consulate General of India Melbourne


Apart from the events which would cover Music,there would be an exhibition of vintage Hindustani Musical instruments from 19th century exclusively for Melbourne.

There is also an exhibition of noted political Indian cartoonist Ajit Ninan in Melbourne besides the same in Canberra. Mr. Ajit would also have workshops with renowned Australian cartoonists such as David Pope in Canberra and Mark Knight in Melbourne.

