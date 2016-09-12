Confluence- Festival of India - An Interview with CG Ms Manika Jain

A Govt of India initiative Confluence- festival of india is about showcasing rich Indian culture by bringing the variety of programs reflecting traditional and contemporary Indian art scene.





Source: Consulate General of India Melbourne





Apart from the events which would cover Music,there would be an exhibition of vintage Hindustani Musical instruments from 19th century exclusively for Melbourne.





There is also an exhibition of noted political Indian cartoonist Ajit Ninan in Melbourne besides the same in Canberra. Mr. Ajit would also have workshops with renowned Australian cartoonists such as David Pope in Canberra and Mark Knight in Melbourne.





