Confluence- The festival of India, Perth Launch

Confluence - Festival of India in Australia is the most significant showcase of Indian arts and culture ever to be staged in Australia. It is taking place in seven cities across the country between August and November 2016.





Source: Ved Tiwari











The festival includes world-class dance, theatre and music as well as conferences and workshops on Indian innovation, politics and sport.











Source: Ved Tiwari











One of the festivals key components is fostering bilateral ties, with joint performances and collaborations between Indian and Australian artists and thinkers.





For further information go to: confluencefoi.com















