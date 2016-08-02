SBS Hindi

Confluence- The festival of India, Perth Launch

Confluence - Festival of India launch in Perth

Confluence - Festival of India launch in Perth Source: Ved Tiwari

Published 2 August 2016 at 6:16pm, updated 3 August 2016 at 11:43am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
On 1st August, Confluence- Festival of India in Australia festival was formally launched. Consul General of India in Perth Shri Amit Mishra talks with Anita Barar about the activities planned for Perth.

Confluence - Festival of India in Australia is the most significant showcase of Indian arts and culture ever to be staged in Australia. It is taking place in seven cities across the country between August and November 2016.

Confluence- festival of India launch at Perth
Source: Ved Tiwari


 

The festival includes world-class dance, theatre and music as well as conferences and workshops on Indian innovation, politics and sport.

 

Confluence - Festival of India launch in Perth
Source: Ved Tiwari


 

One of the festivals key components is fostering bilateral ties, with joint performances and collaborations between Indian and Australian artists and thinkers.

For further information go to: confluencefoi.com

 

 

