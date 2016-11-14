Congregation held to mark the one year anniversary of the Paris attacks

France has marked one year since multiple, coordinated attacks were carried out across Paris by militants from self-proclaimed Islamic State.





130 people were killed in what was the worst extremist violence ever to hit the country.





On the one year anniversary, the French President, Francois Hollande, has led ceremonies across the city in memory of the victims.





It's been a year since gunmen and suicide bombers launched an assault on Paris.





The coordinated attacks targeted six sites including the Stade de France stadium, bars and cafes, and the famed Bataclan concert hall.





People, including victims' families, returned to the sites to pay their respects to those who died.





Michael Dias, remembered his Portuguese-born father, who was among those killed in the first of the series of coordinated attacks outside the national stadium where France were playing Germany in a football match.





He remembers him as someone who proved integration is possible and necessary.





“He, who had friends of different nationalities, respected the identities of everyone. It is the image of tolerance that I keep of him.”





Many had travelled across France to pay their respects.





"Yes, we came for that, from the southwest, because it's important. It's an event which marked a change in our future, I think. So it was important to come with my children, to come and reflect, to show them, to explain to them what happened. And then to reflect, for all the victims who were affected by this tragedy."





French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo began the day by visiting each of the targeted sites.





Under heavy security, they unveiled commemorative plaques in memory of the victims.





President Hollande chose not to speak at any of the ceremonies, saying he wanted the day to be about the victims rather than politics.





President Hollande pulled French flags from plaques commemorating the victims.





Following the unveiling of two plaques, the names of the victims were read out and people were able to pay their respects to those killed.





President’s final stop was the Bataclan concert hall, the scene of the deadliest attack, where, during a performance by Californian rock band Eagles of Death Metal, three gunmen stormed the venue and opened fire on the crowd.





89 people were killed.





The concert hall reopened at the weekend with a performance by British musician Sting.





Members of the Eagles of Death Metal also returned to Paris to attended the services, including front-man Jesse Hughes, who was reportedly turned away from the venue for earlier having suggested that security staff at the Bataclan could have been complicit in the attack.





He later apologised for the remarks, and speaking in Paris he said he is grateful for the way France responded to the attacks.





"Remembering people that have gone is difficult, and I miss my friends every day. I wish that they were still with us, but we have all of this here to remind everyone how beautiful everyone is that was lost. And I don't think I would have gotten through it if I wasn't here. I really don't think so. I am eternally indebted to the people of France."





But some are calling for the country to do more to take care of survivors.





ABC reports that the French Government says more than 600 people are still receiving psychological treatment.





Francoise Rudetzki, a representative for victims, says many are struggling with social integration and cannot work because of psychological trauma.





She says there few people in the country who are trained to treat post-traumatic stress.





"We are exploring better ways of training therapists. There are some but, once again, it is the military who better understand those kind of after effects. And I would like to see the military training many civilians to treat post-traumatic stress,"



