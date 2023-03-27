India report: Congress begins Sankalp Satyagraha after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament

Ashok Gehlot with Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat

New Delhi, Mar 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) Credit: ANI/Ashok Gehlot Twitter

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the India report of 27/03/2023.

Key Points
  • BJP maintains a tough stand even as the opposition parties come together on the disqualification issue.
  • India lodges a strong protest with Canada over violence carried out by Khalistani supporters against its missions.
  • India bags the highest tally of four Gold medals at the Women's World Boxing Championship in New Delhi.
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
Hindi_270323_Elex Minns image

NSW Premier Chris Minns speaks about policy priorities

SBS Hindi

27/03/202306:26
LISTEN TO
hindi_269323_nacaWaterCrisis.mp3 image

Warnings of a global water crisis and calls for quick action

SBS Hindi

26/03/202306:41
LISTEN TO
hindi-260323_nsw election analysis.mp3 image

New South Wales has voted for a fresh start: Dr Sukhmani Khorana

SBS Hindi

26/03/202311:42
Share

Recommended for you

05:21
INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

Australia issues travel advisory for India, says citizens need to be cautious while visiting certain areas

Virus Outbreak India Tourists

Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

11:06
Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Lockdown In 30 States UTs Of India After Covid-19 Cases Near 500-Mark, Toll Rises To 10

'Hassle-free travel': No RT-PCR test required before travelling to India

AUBURN POLICE STATION SHOOTING

32-year-old Indian man allegedly shot dead in Sydney by police

Indian students

Visa update : Work hours capped for foreign students, extended post-study work rights for eligible courses

Group of happy college student:- stock photo

'Big step': Australia, India to set rules for mutually recognising qualifications

iskon3.jpg

Third Hindu temple vandalised in Melbourne after India demands swift action

Latest podcast episodes

NSW Premier Chris Minns

NSW Premier Chris Minns speaks about policy priorities

World Water Day in Pakistan

Warnings of a global water crisis and calls for quick action

NSW STATE ELECTION WASHUP

SBS Hindi News 26 March 2023: 'Work starts today': NSW Premier-elect Chris Minns lays out policy priorities

LABOR ELECTION FUNCTION

New South Wales has voted for a fresh start: Dr Sukhmani Khorana