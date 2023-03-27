India report: Congress begins Sankalp Satyagraha after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament

Key Points
- BJP maintains a tough stand even as the opposition parties come together on the disqualification issue.
- India lodges a strong protest with Canada over violence carried out by Khalistani supporters against its missions.
- India bags the highest tally of four Gold medals at the Women's World Boxing Championship in New Delhi.
LISTEN TO
NSW Premier Chris Minns speaks about policy priorities
SBS Hindi
27/03/202306:26
LISTEN TO
Warnings of a global water crisis and calls for quick action
SBS Hindi
26/03/202306:41
LISTEN TO
New South Wales has voted for a fresh start: Dr Sukhmani Khorana
SBS Hindi
26/03/202311:42