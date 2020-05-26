SBS Hindi

Connecting global communities through Bollywood dance during COVID-19

Bollywood Dance School

Published 26 May 2020 at 2:29pm, updated 26 May 2020 at 3:39pm
By Kumud Merani
Bollywood Dance School Australia went digital and it kept its students fit and destressed besides holding a free global workshop for 1000 students.

Highlights
  • Bollywood Dance School moved online due to COVID-19
  • Over 1000 students enrolled for these online classes from across the world.
Lata Vasan, the Director of the Bollywood Dance School, Australia says the school moved the classes online after COVID-19 forced their centres in Sydney and Melbourne to shut down. 

The school has over 1000 students mostly based in Melbourne and Sydney.

"Dance is the best way to de-stress. We conducted two free workshops and thousands joined not just from Melbourne and Sydney but also from Canberra and Perth and a few joined from India," Ms Vasan told SBS Hindi.

The dance instructor, Vihaang told SBS Hindi that dancing helped many cheer up during these isolating times.

"Many who were alone and in isolation were very happy to join the dance workshop. Especially kids who were sad to miss their classes," he said. 

