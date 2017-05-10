SBS Hindi

Cord Banking What it is, why it should be considered? : Part 2

SBS Hindi

Public domain

Public domain Source: Public domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2017 at 7:01pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 7:05pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Cord blood banking involves collecting blood left in your newborn's umbilical cord and placenta and storing it for future medical use. Cord blood contains potentially lifesaving cells called stem cells. (The stem cells in cord blood are different from embryonic stem cells.) Dr. Boski Shah shared the details with Harita Mehta

Published 10 May 2017 at 7:01pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 7:05pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023