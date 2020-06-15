Coronavirus restrictions further eased in Australia; more people can gather indoor and outdoor

From July the first in New South Wales, outdoor cultural and sporting venues with capacities up to 40-thousand will be allowed to seat a quarter of their capacity.





The state has also announced it will scrap the 50-person limit in cafes, restaurants and churches.





In Victoria, pubs, clubs, restaurants, galleries and libraries will be able to have up to fifty people in their venues as well as cinemas, concert halls and theatres.

In Victoria, pubs, clubs, restaurants, galleries and libraries will be able to have up to fifty people in their venues -- as well as cinemas, concert halls and theatres.





Gyms will also be able to re-open their doors, and junior sports can conduct contact training.





Further north in Queensland, the state's success in quelling the virus spread has cleared the way for a blitz on elective surgery waiting lists.





But while bans are easing within Australia, the federal government has dismissed reports it plans to ease restrictions on international business travellers coming into the country.





According to Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Alison McMillan, almost half the new COVID-19 cases here over the past week have come from overseas.





Bringing back international students has also been mooted, but no timeframe has been set yet on their return to Australian schools and universities.





