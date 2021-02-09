SBS Hindi

Coronavirus variants causing concerns

A doctor prepares to administer a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

A doctor prepares to administer a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Source: AAP

Published 9 February 2021 at 5:06pm
By Sofija Petrovic
Presented by Anita Barar
Just when we thought we'd found a solution, coronavirus variants are putting a new spin on the world's pandemic problems. Fears of reinfection, vaccine inefficiency and quicker transmissibility were all addressed by the World Health Organisation; however no one yet has the answers.

