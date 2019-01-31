Could do better: Australia only 13th in the world's 20 least-corrupt nations

La petite sirne de Copenhague-Danemark-Union Europenne Source: Corbis News
Published 31 January 2019 at 4:45pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Australia has remained in 13th spot on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index. The annual Index assesses levels of public sector corruption in 180 countries. While Australia hasn't dropped any places since last year, some say it's failure to climb the ranks reflects a need for stronger anti-corruption measures. India ranks at 78 with the score of 41, improving a little from it's 81 position and the score of 40 in 2017.
Published 31 January 2019 at 4:45pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share