Could Xenophon put a dent in the major parties?

Nick Xenophon’s Adelaide campaign office

Nick Xenophon’s Adelaide campaign office Source: SBS

Published 27 May 2016 at 5:36pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 1:22am
By Rhiannon Elston
South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon is shaping up as a force to be reckoned with this election.

Senator Nick Xenophon made his name as an independent anti-gambling senator in the state parliament. And now he has his own political party - Nick Xenophon Team (NXT)

With only two full-time staffers and a handful of volunteers, he hopes to launch a devastating campaign against the two major parties.

Nick is trying to win seats in the Senate and House of Representatives. His inner Adelaide campaign office is a sea of orange. His office walls are full of huge posters with slogans like "politics done differently" and "all about jobs" .

His knack for delivering a message, and his fighting spirit, have helped the Independent Senator become a household name.

Campaign Manager Stirling Griff, who is also an N-X-T Senate candidate for South Australia, says those running alongside the party's namesake senator share his values which includes campaigning for local production and government accountability, as well as gambling reform.

Political commentator William Bowe says the emerging party could land blows against the major parties. He says one scenario could see N-X-T holding the balance of power in the Senate. And if the team can win lower house seats, they could have a say in who runs the country.

What was once his single-policy platform against gambling is now emerging as a political powerhouse.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

