Council of Indian Federations of Australia (CIFA) strides to enhance Australia-India relations

Australian PM Scott Morrison (left) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Australian PM Scott Morrison (left) and his Indian counterpart at the ASEAN Summit Singapore, November 14, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 11 June 2020 at 1:40pm, updated 11 June 2020 at 1:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Council of Indian Federations of Australia (CIFA) is a national peak body of umbrella community organizations of Indian Australian associations representing the eight states and territories of Australia.

Highlights
  • Council of Indian Federations of Australia (CIFA) is a national peak body of umbrella community organizations of Indian Australian associations
  • 'Want to see the bilateral relationship grow', Ms Dhindsa said.
“The primary role of CIFA is to advocate and influence national policies on matters affecting Indian Australians through government and diplomatic channels,” Dr Sunita Dhindsa, the Chair of CIFA - Council of Indian Federations of Australia told SBS Hindi.

“We also want to play a role – be it related to international students, tourism or bilateral relationship to serve our homeland and the place, we now call home.

Council of Indian Federations of Australia
Council of Indian Federations of Australia's meeting with the Indian High Commissioner Source: Supplied


The CIFA was recently involved in helping members of the Indian community affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We raised issues related to COVID-19 visa problems with the Acting immigration minister Alan Tudge about how students and temporary migrants were under stress,” she says.

Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO
11/06/202009:56


READ MORE

It started with 'Namaste' and 'Khichdi' talks. An hour-later, Australia signed comprehensive strategic partnership with India



News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


