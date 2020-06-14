COVID-19 brings stress, anxiety and depression for senior school students

Senior students in Australia are more stressed and studying less Source: Getty
Published 15 June 2020 at 12:50am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Senior students in Australia are more stressed and studying less, according to new research into the impact of home-learning during the pandemic. Experts are concerned the isolation and uncertainty has created “a perfect storm” for the development of anxiety and depression in young people.
