COVID-19 brings stress, anxiety and depression for senior school students

Senior students in Australia are more stressed and studying less

Senior students in Australia are more stressed and studying less Source: Getty

Published 15 June 2020 at 12:50am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Anita Barar
Senior students in Australia are more stressed and studying less, according to new research into the impact of home-learning during the pandemic. Experts are concerned the isolation and uncertainty has created “a perfect storm” for the development of anxiety and depression in young people.

