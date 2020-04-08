SBS Hindi

COVID-19 measures are working, says PM, but don't stop now

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Published 8 April 2020 at 6:38pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Kumud Merani
Details have been released about the government's coronavirus measures, showing physical distancing and hygiene practices are working. But the Prime Minister warns people should not become complacent and need to continue staying at home to avoid further spread.

