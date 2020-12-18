COVID update: Restrictions further eased and a trans-Tasman travel bubble flagged

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: A wife welcomes her husband as he returns to Perth on the first flight from Sydney after four months apart. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac
Published 18 December 2020 at 6:43pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this week’s COVID-19 update, more coronavirus restrictions have been eased in time for holiday celebrations, New South Wales has new guidelines for visitors to aged care facilities and news on a trans-Tasman travel bubble in early 2021.Story by Peggy Giakoumelos for SBS News, produced by Vikas Awana for SBS Hindi.
