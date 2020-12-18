SBS Hindi

COVID update: Restrictions further eased and a trans-Tasman travel bubble flagged

SBS Hindi

Western Australia Lifts Border Restrictions For Travellers From NSW And Victoria

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: A wife welcomes her husband as he returns to Perth on the first flight from Sydney after four months apart. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2020 at 6:43pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this week’s COVID-19 update, more coronavirus restrictions have been eased in time for holiday celebrations, New South Wales has new guidelines for visitors to aged care facilities and news on a trans-Tasman travel bubble in early 2021.Story by Peggy Giakoumelos for SBS News, produced by Vikas Awana for SBS Hindi.

Published 18 December 2020 at 6:43pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists