Victoria 'Change Our Game' ambassador Molina Asthana to champion gender equality in sport

Key Points The Victorian government has appointed eight 'Change Our Game' ambassadors, a new initiative to level the sporting playing field for women and girls.

Ambassadors will use their voice, platforms and networks to champion equality for all women and girls in sport.

Rana Hussain and Molina Asthana, both hailing from Indian backgrounds, have been designated as ambassadors.

Lawyer Molina Asthana faced several challenges after arriving in Australia from India in 2004, but she persevered and eventually found success both in the courtroom and on the sports field.





Ms Asthana, the former president-elect of the Law Institute of Victoria, has been able to establish a non-profit organisation called 'Multicultural Women in Sport' and also holds the position of chair at Gymnastics Victoria.



Molina Asthana speaking at a sporting event. Credit: Supplied by Molina Asthana Last week, the Victorian government chose her to be one of the 'Change Our Game' ambassadors recognising her ability to amplify the voices of remarkable and influential women.





Announcing the initiative, Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence said, "These eight ambassadors will be vital in advocating for equal opportunities for all women and girls. The gender equality in sport movement continues to accelerate and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together."



Ms Asthana told SBS Hindi her role will be to promote equality in sport and advocate for positive transformations for women and girls in the field.



I am very excited to be appointed a Change Our Game Ambassador and I look forward to using this platform to champion for greater diversity in sport. Molina Asthana, the newly appointed 'Change Our Game' ambassador.

Sport played a significant role in Ms Asthana's life even before she assumed the new public role.





"I am a marathon runner. But I started running long distances when I came here [Australia] and I fell in love with it and the atmosphere here," Ms Asthana said.



As a volunteer with several Indian community groups, she feels sports could serve as a means to support individuals affected by social issues such as family violence or mental health challenges.





"I believe that sport not only is important for health and well-being but also for addressing migrants issues, especially women. It helps create a sense of belonging in a new country, overcome issues of isolation and depression.





"However, I realised that the field was not easily accessible for numerous multicultural communities," she said.



Molina Asthana Credit: Supplied by Molina Asthana "For example, in an Indian cultural context, the decision to send girls to male-dominated fields is generally made by the family. It is essential to take these factors into account and make these spaces more welcoming and inclusive," she said.





Ms Asthana pointed out that the absence of marginalised communities and minorities in the top-level, decision-making and leadership roles is a crucial factor that hinders inclusivity and diversity within the sports field.



Even today, the sports field is predominantly influenced by white Anglo-Saxon culture, which can result in individuals from other cultural backgrounds feeling marginalised, unheard or discriminated against. Molina Asthana, 'Change Our Game' ambassador

With this awareness, her objective now is to assist women in feeling included in sport culture without the need to compromise their identity.





"Sport has great benefits for women, especially from diverse backgrounds. It provides confidence, strength of mind and body, and can help to create a sense of belonging and community," she said.





As of now, Ms Asthana wants to work with women of diverse backgrounds including Indian women and ensure fair and equal opportunities in all aspects of sports participation, including access, funding, coaching and recognition.





The inaugural Ambassador program was announced earlier in March this year by the state government in a bid to create greater visibility for women and girls in sport and recreation.





The move has come after the inaugural State of Play research, commissioned by the Office for Women in Sport and Recreation, found that four in five people involved in sport, including nine in 10 women, agree that gender inequality remains an issue in sport that needs to be fixed.





