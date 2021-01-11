Cricket Australia apologises to Indian cricket team after the alleged racial abuse incident

Authorities had to stop the game for almost eight minutes during the fourth day of the India-Australia test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as an Indian bowler complained about abusive comments coming from a section of the crowd.





Highlights:

Indian players have complained about abusive comments by a section of the crowd.

Cricket Australia has apologised for the incident.

ICC is investigating the matter.

What happened on the ground, listen to the podcast:

Cricket Australia's Community Ambassador Gurnam Singh was present in the Stadium when the incident occurred.





He told SBS Hindi, "I was close to that bay where Mohammed Siraj was fielding. I saw that game had been stopped and umpires and security officers approached some members of the audience."





"The Indian team's security and some players also approached there. Police and staff members also spoke to some members of the audience."





Many cricketers condemned the incident, including the Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli who is away from the team in India for the birth of his child.





"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable," Kohli tweeted.





"Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour.





"The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once."





It's sad to see this happen on the field.

Cricket Australia reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour.





Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, said anyone who sought to vilify and/or harass had no place in Australian cricket.





"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police," said Mr Carroll in a statement.





A day earlier, Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Jaspreet Bumrah had reported hearing racial comments from the crowd while fielding on the boundary on day three of the match.





India made an official complaint to the ICC on Saturday night, and the ICC is investigating the matter.



Gurnam Singh says fans should report such incidents to the authorities immediately.





Source: Supplied by Gurnam Singh



"Fans also represent the host nation, and it is important you maintain decency and integrity and make the nation proud," said Mr Singh.





India made an official complaint to the ICC on Saturday night over alleged comments made to Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah on day three.

















