Cricket Australia signs up Indian firm HCL technology as official digital technology partner

Cricket Australia signs up Indian firm HCL technology as official digital technology partner

Cricket Australia media launch for major partner HCL Technologies at Melbourne Cricket Ground Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

Published 25 June 2019 at 5:16pm, updated 25 June 2019 at 6:15pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
HCl technology will now be the digital technology partner for Cricket Australia in a multi-year partnership.

Cricket Australia made the announcement that Indian technology giant HCL, a leading global company, will help the Australian cricket’s governing body "provide an elevated and immersive digital experience to cricket fans, players, partners, employees, and volunteers across the country and around the world."

HCL will now handle digital technology need of cricket Australia for many years.

The partnership will see HCL manage and elevate CA’s suite of digital products that lead the way in Australia for digital consumption, including properties such as the Cricket Australia Live App, cricket.com.au, bigbash.com.au and community cricket applications such as MyCricket and community.cricket.com.au.

Kevin Roberts is CEO of Cricket Australia.

“HCL, as our Official Digital Technology Partner, will help take our digital offerings to the next level and allow us to better connect with and inspire communities through cricket”, said Mr Roberts.

Michael Horton, HCL Executive Vice President & Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand told SBS Hindi, “We are thrilled to partner with Cricket Australia and believe that this partnership will serve as a blueprint for organisations worldwide who are exploring technology platforms that can scale existing value chains into ecosystem-centric business models, resulting in inspiring and exceptional experiences.”

Natasha Jha Bhaskar is General Manager with Newland Global Group and works for Australia India bilateral trade and investment ties.

She told SBS Hindi, “This partnership can work as a catalyst for more sports and technology partnerships as Australian sports analytics is a global leader and India is in acute need of such expertise.”

Mr Horton says, “Our scale digital methodology will provide a new level of experience to fans, players, coaches, officials of all categories. We look forward to deploying our skills and experience to increase fan delight, high performance and community inspiration for the love of cricket.”

However, He says, “Cricket Australia and HCL both think that India and Australia will be playing the final of the cricket world cup but could not decide who will win it.”

