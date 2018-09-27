Cricket's Indian Australian rising star keeps sights set on the ultimate goal

Jason Sangha is just the third player in New South Wales cricket history to be contracted while still at school.





Last year he hit a century against a touring England Ashes team as a year 12 student, something which gave him belief, but not arrogance.





"I can't always keep dwelling on the past and think yep I've scored a hundred against England that's why I should be scoring runs all the time or be picked in this team. And it was just one game and I was lucky enough to get the hundred - it was a massive confidence-booster for me but it's definitely not everything."





Cricket Australia XI batsman Jason Sangha celebrates scoring a century on day 4 of the tour match between Cricket Australia XI and England. Source: AAP Image/Dave Hunt





He's grateful for all the effort his parents put in helping him train, driving him for hours on end to training and matches around the state.





Jason and his mother Silvia Source: http://www.indianlink.com.au





"Coming home from work we'd get the (batting) machine out, we'd drag it up this massive hill in Cardiff South in Newcastle, and we used to drag it up the hill and chuck it next to one of the concrete pitches and we used to hit for hours. I used to run home and Dad was like 'are you sure you're not tired?' and I'd be like, no way I got out for a duck today so I've got to get better. So that's what I did - I'd come home after a game and keep hitting. "





These days his mother, Silvia, has moved down to Sydney from Newcastle to help by looking after him as he transitions into the world of professional cricket.





His Indian heritage is important to Sangha and something he wished he'd had more time to delve into.





"It's one think I probably regret, not going to India as often as I could. Ever since cricket got serious it’s been hard. I was very lucky to go this year to Chennai, and just sort of understand a bit more - well not understand, but go back and appreciate my culture a bit more. "





Captains Jason Sangha of Australia and Prithvi Shaw of India pose with U19 Cricket World Cup Trophy Source: Supplied





But his biggest goal now is building on the huge promise the 19 year old has shown in cricket.





His development coach at New South Wales is Anthony Clark.





"I think Jason's very talented and clearly a very good player that's been earmarked for higher honors going forward so I think if he works hard, he's got a thirst for knowledge and I'm sure in time he'll get his opportunity."





His favorite player growing up was Adam Gilchrist after Sangha's father, Kuldeep, took him to watch a match against India when he was eight years old.





Eleven years later, and Jason Sangha is dreaming of breaking into the New South Wales side and, ultimately, the Australian squad.





"First step (is) the Baggy Blue to play as much as I can for NSW and obviously in the background there there's obviously that Baggy Green and obviously captaining Australia as well. So I think it's everyone's dream here is to pursue playing for Australia and that's why we spent hours playing in the back yard."





He hasn't played for New South Wales yet, but it seems likely Jason Sangha will soon be pushing for state honors, with national honors not too far behind.





Gagan Sethi is team India manager for Melbourne Renegades South Asian communities’ cricket league.





He told SBS Hindi that its matter of time when Indian origin player will be in regular feature in states and national team.



