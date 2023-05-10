Crowds cheering for 'Suki' throughout the race fuelled his athletic success

Key Points Delirious West 350km Ultra Marathon is considered one of the top10 hardest milers in the world

Cut off time to complete Delirious West 350km Ultramarathon is 104 Hours

Mr Sukant Singh finished the challenging course on his second attempt

During a recent interview with SBS Hindi, Mr Singh discussed his successful 350 km run, which he had previously failed to achieve.





“ This was one of the most challenging things I did in my life and will stay with me forever. The biggest challenge was four nights without sleep, your brain stops working .”



Sukant Singh checking in for Delirious West 200 Miler Challenge Western Australia Source: Supplied / Sukant Singh

It is amazing. There were hundreds of Australians cheering for me at the finish line. No one knew me, but they clapped for me. It is going to stay with me forever. Sukant Singh 'Suki' - Delirious West 350km Ultra Marathon runner

Almost 75 runners participated in the race, but only 50 could finish, Singh said, adding "This is a challenge where some of the top athletes get disqualified."



Sukant Singh Source: Supplied / Sukant Singh

When his failure changed his life

In 2020, Mr Singh was disqualified from the marathon after completing 204 km. Even though he was heartbroken, he ended up writing a book on his experience called Chasing Genius



Although I had failed, but that book on my failure inspired a few. Three people contacted me on social media and told me how they were inspired and their lives have changed after reading my books.” Sukant Singh 'Suki' - Delirious West 350km Ultra Marathon runner

He has written another book called Limitless People.



Sukant Singh with the High Commissioner of India Mr Manpreet Vohra Source: Supplied / Sukant singh

Why is the Delirious West run considered the toughest?

Delirious West 350 Km Ultra Marathon is along the famous Bibbulmun track, from Northcliffe to the historic port city of Albany in Western Australia. Participants are required to finish this challenging course in 104 hours.





Mr Singh talked about the challenging track of ocean cliffs, dunes, thick forests, treetop walks, water crossings with snakes and kangaroos, and other wildlife species.





Watch this short video that documents his run to complete this Delirious West 350km Marathon.





“You will see snakes running next to you and kangaroos will smile at you while you are running.”





It is rated as one of the top 10 hardest 200 milers in the world and one of the must-do ultra marathons in the Southern Hemisphere, as says its website .



An adventure like this helps you connect with nature and wildlife, and friendship with volunteers and athletes from around the world will stay with me forever. Sukant Singh 'Suki' Delirious West 350km Ultra Marathon runner

Who does he credit for his success?

As part of his preparation for this challenge, he ran 200 kilometers in Mumbai where he met fitness icons of Bollywood like Milind Soman and John Abraham.





He attributed his athletic success to Milind Soman's mother Usha.



Sukant Sigh with Milind Soman and Mrs Usha Soman Source: Supplied / Sukant Singh “ I touched her (Usha Soman) feet, and she gave me her blessings. Perhaps that is why I was able to succeed in this challenge,” said Mr Singh who also received a congratulatory message from Mr Soman.





He says physical training is a key to success in any such challenge.



LISTEN TO Friends of The Children Foundation: Celebrating 25 years of building a better world for future generations SBS Hindi 17/04/2023 13:19 Play

Mr Singh spent more than 6 months training in the gym. His training included swimming, cycling, running, and completing 9 rounds of 1000 steps uphill.





He says he kept a daily journal, noting what he ate and how much he exercised.



Lessons learnt at Delirious West 200 Miler Challenge

Mr Singh described these challenges as an opportunity to build community and integrate into Australian culture.





He was touched by volunteers who didn't only fix his blisters with needles but also washed his feet.





Sukant Singh at Ultra Marathon Challenge Western Australia “I will never forget how I was looked after at this event. I was alone with no family or support crew/team but the organisers and those volunteers were my family.”





By participating in the challenge, he was also able to focus on a very important social issue and find meaning and purpose in life.



“ I want to raise awareness on taking care of our physical and mental health, which I have also raised in my books. The biggest problem in the world right now is that we are rushed by other people’s timelines, life is not a rat race it is a journey just like an ultra marathon.” Sukant Singh 'Suki' Delirious West 350km Ultra Marathon runner

“ You find your intellectual power. You get a different kind of confidence and courage .”





Mr Singh said that an adventure like this helps one connect with nature and wildlife and create friendships with the volunteers and fellow athletes from around the world which remains forever.





Mr Singh, who lost about 11kg for the challenge, is now actively pursuing modelling as a career.



