'Culturally diverse victim-survivors of family violence often charged falsely': report

domestic violence

Representative image. Source: AAP

Published 18 February 2022 at 5:57pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

Refugee and migrant women are three times more likely to be misidentified as the dominant aggressor in family and domestic violence cases than Australian-born women, according to a position paper published by the inTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence. The paper, which has made a number of key recommendations, says misidentification can have a number of far-reaching and devastating consequences for victim-survivors like criminal charges, visa loss, or even loss of custody of their children in some cases.

