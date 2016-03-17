Daal Halwa

MOONG DAL HALWA











Cooking time 35 to 40 minutes. Serves 2 to 3 persons.











Ingredients:





·½ cup Moong Dal





·½ cup Mawa (Khoya)





·½ cup Ghee





·¾ cup sugar dissolved into 1 cup of water and made it into a syrup





·4 green cardamoms, peeled and ground





·1 tabs sultanas





·8 cashew nuts- coarsely pounded





·8 almonds sliced





·8 pistachios, peeled and sliced











Method:





Soak the dal for overnight. Drain the excess water. Coarsely ground the dal to a paste and keep aside.











Heat Ghee in a heavy bottom pan. Then add the dal paste and continue to stir and cook the dal paste. When the dal starts to release itself from the walls, we are close to making Halwa. An aroma of cooked dal will also start diffusing. Then add the sugar syrup and cook till the water is fully evaporated. Finally add green cardamoms, cashews, almonds and pistachios.











Serve hot.



















