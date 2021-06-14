Advertisement
Decision to impose global minimum tax rate on multinational was crucial, says US President Joe Biden as G7 summit concludes
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after attending the G-7 summit. Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Published 14 June 2021 at 3:04pm
By Allen lee
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
The G-7 summit in the UK has come to a close. On the concluding day of the summit, US President Joe Biden said that imposing a global minimum tax rate of 15 percent on multinational corporations was a crucial decision. Australian PM Scott Morrison said his visit as an observer to the summit was an important opportunity.
