Decision to impose global minimum tax rate on multinational was crucial, says US President Joe Biden as G7 summit concludes

US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after attending the G-7 summit.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after attending the G-7 summit. Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Published 14 June 2021 at 3:04pm
By Allen lee
Presented by Vrishali Jain
The G-7 summit in the UK has come to a close. On the concluding day of the summit, US President Joe Biden said that imposing a global minimum tax rate of 15 percent on multinational corporations was a crucial decision. Australian PM Scott Morrison said his visit as an observer to the summit was an important opportunity.

Now, Australian citizens, permanent residents have more reasons to travel to India



Big fat Indian weddings get lean under Australia's COVID restrictions




Finally, international students may now return to Australia. Here's how



Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह