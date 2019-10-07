Dedicated centre to monitor Australia's migration patterns

Australia is a country build on Immigration Source: Shutterstock
Published 7 October 2019 at 11:45am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Rachel Cary, Naveen Razik
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
The federal government has launched a new centre to monitor Australia's migration patterns. The Centre for Population will track where new migrants decide to settle and will advise the government on how to reduce the strain on major cities. How this is going to help Australia in policy formulation?
