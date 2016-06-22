Dedicated Saarangi player Pt. Sangeet Mishra

"I wanted to learn Tabla but my father encouraged me to play Sarangi. And today, I see how right he was to encourage me to play Saarangi" recollects Pt. Sangeet Mishra while talking to Anita Barar.





He was trained under and received guidance from his maternal grandfather, the world renowned sarangi maestro Pt. Bhagwan Das Mishra and his father Pt. Santosh Kumar Mishra.





His first Guru was his paternal grandfather, the late maestro, Pt. Narayan Das Mishra.





In his grandfathers tutelage Sangeet acquired a remarkable proficiency in vocal too.





Sangeet has labored to revive the ancient style of the soul-touching sarangi by acquiring both the tantakri and gayaki style of playing the sarangi.











Through his innovations as a musician, he has succeeded in blending contemporary musical thought in playing the sarangi, without compromising on its traditional purity and essence. A versatile performer, he is known for successfully collaborating with musicians from different genres and styles all over the world in creating a new musical language.





Apart from performing in prestigious various Indian festivals like Sawai Gangharwa (Pune), Sangeet Natak Academy, etc… he has performed in various world music festivals like India Festival (Japan), Woodstack Festival (Polland), Royal Theater (Australia) and also worked for Hollywood (Movie-Saint Dracula), Bollywood movies.











Apart from being an accompaniment for vocalists, like of Smt. Girija Devi, Pt. Channulal Mishra, Miahra bandhu, Ustad Raza Ali Khan, and many more, and percussionists , he feels fortunate to be accompaniment for well known dancers like Padmashree Vidushi Sitrara Devi, Padmavibhushan Pt. Birju Maharaj.





When asked, what is like accompanying other artists, he said, "I am so blessed."





"... You not only learn to play and to be careful and ready to improvise on stage but also how to be a true artist". Pt Sangeet said.





He added, "...artists like Pt. Birju Maharaj and Sitara devi are like saints. They are so down to earth though so high in their art".





Presently, based in the city of Mumbai, Pt. Sangeet maintains a busy schedule as a professional musician, sought out for solo recitals, collaborative music as well as accompaniment.















