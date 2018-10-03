Dedicated to serving Australian, Indian and Fijian Community in Australia.

Source: Rohit Kumar
Published 3 October 2018 at 10:16am, updated 3 October 2018 at 10:27am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Mr Rohit Kumar, President of Australian Indo-Fijian Association of Victoria Inc, spoke to SBS Hindi about how the mission of AIFAV, to building collaboration, increasing innovation and teaching integrity that brings unity within the community.
