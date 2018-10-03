Dedicated to serving Australian, Indian and Fijian Community in Australia.

SBS Hindi

Awarded with Meritorious Service to the Community 2018 at the Government House, Victoria in the presence of Linda Dessau – Governor of Victoria, Robin Scott – Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Helen kapalos – VMC chairperson

Source: Rohit Kumar

Published 3 October 2018 at 10:16am, updated 3 October 2018 at 10:27am
By Harita Mehta
Mr Rohit Kumar, President of Australian Indo-Fijian Association of Victoria Inc, spoke to SBS Hindi about how the mission of AIFAV, to building collaboration, increasing innovation and teaching integrity that brings unity within the community.

