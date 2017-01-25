Deepak Vinayak appointed Australia Day Ambassador for 4th year in a row

Deepak Vinayak, a Melbourne-based Indian-origin Justice of Peace and Community Liaison Officer at Metro, has been appointed Australia Day Ambassador for Victoria 4th year in a row.





Deepak Vinayak Source: Deepak Vinayak





He arrived in Australia in 1996 to further his studies.





Arriving as a student in Sydney 20 years ago, Deepak says, life was a constant struggle.





“A young man lacking a community or any other close connections, I used to sleep on stations due to no accommodation or nothing to eat for whole week sometimes. I was determined however so that others should not suffer or struggle in the same way and he eventually met likeminded students facing similar problems.”





Today, he is well-known in Indian community and has won awards for community work.





A two-time People of Australia Ambassador, White Ribbon Ambassador and Justice of the Peace (JP), Deepak’s many accolades and titles put him in the privileged position to serve a community and country that he loves.





Deepak has made significant contribution in engaging with the newly arriving migrants and the broader Australian communities.





Australia Day Ambassadors page notes that “His work demonstrates the values of integrity, professionalism combined with compassion.”





Deepak says that coming from India as a student and having struggled as a migrant to achieve where he is at present, an understanding of the key issues and problems related to multilingualism, multiculturalism and multi-faith practices comes naturally.





He has helped a lot of people from South Asian background facing problems such as financial constraints, emotional disturbances and lack of community support.





His association with the diverse faith communities has given him adequate training and experience to deal with issues with sensitivity and sincerity.





Deepak Vinayak with The Honourable Linda Dessau AM Governor of Victoria Source: Deepak Vinayak





Deepak is also involved actively in training the next generation of migrants with institutions such as the South Asian Community Link Group-Australasia Inc (SACLG).





Apart from this, he has actively mentored students and research scholars from universities of Victoria, Monash, Deakin and La Trobe.



