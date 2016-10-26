SBS Hindi

Deeper Meaning of Diwali and Significance of Lighting Lamps

SBS Hindi

An Indian Lamp

An Indian Lamp Source: Flickr/vijay chennupati CC BY 2.0

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2016 at 7:11pm, updated 27 October 2016 at 11:52am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

While we all talk about lamps and sweets and fire works to celebrate Diwali, let's ponder for a moment on the deeper symbolism of Diwali.Kumud Merani also talks about the significance of lighting a lamp.

Published 26 October 2016 at 7:11pm, updated 27 October 2016 at 11:52am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels