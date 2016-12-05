Defence suicides up as report details lessons learnt in ADF's Afghan mission

Available in other languages

Life on the frontline is tough but for many serving men and women, it's what happens when they come home that hurts most.





David Jamison, from the Defence Force Welfare Association, says everyone who goes to war comes back changed.





The first ever comprehensive statistics on defence force suicide deaths show that between 2001 and 2014, there were 292 suicides.





Out of that total, 142 - the majority - were former servicemen and women





Veterans Affairs Minister Dan Tehan says one suicide is one too many and that the government is committed to addressing the issue





But the new figures only include those who joined the defence force after 2001.





The Defence Force Welfare Association's David Jamison says the real number is probably much higher, as many suicides go unreported.











Australia's engagement in Afghanistan is on the government's agenda, with Veterans Affairs Minister Dan Tehan handing down a report into the country's involvement in the war.





The report makes 17 recommendations, including that government agencies beyond Defence need to be closely involved in future missions from the outset.





Jim Burnes, from the Australian Civil Military Centre, says the report shows what worked and what could be done better in the future.





Australia has spent more than a decade in Afghanistan.





Forty-one Australian soldiers died and more than 260 were injured.





The total cost was more than $7.5 billion.





Peter Jennings, from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, says a key lesson is not to expect short-term solutions but rather be prepared to stay involved long after the conflict has finished



















