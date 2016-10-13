SBS Hindi

Dementia predicted to increase by triple

Dr Ron Petersen and Ita Buttrose, National Ambassador of Alzheimer’s Australia, speaking at the National Press Club, Canberra

Dr Ron Petersen and Ita Buttrose, National Ambassador of Alzheimer’s Australia, speaking at the National Press Club, Canberra Source: AAP

Published 13 October 2016 at 6:56pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than 300,000 Australians are living with dementia but that number is predicted to triple in the next 30 years partly because of the ageing population.

The Ambassador for Alzheimer's Australia, Ita Buttrose, says many pensioners who have Alzheimer's disease are, in her words, "pretty well stuffed" -- in other words, in a dire situation.

 

Ms Buttrose says high quality care is only available to those who can afford it.

 

Alzheimer's Australia estimates that by 2060, the cost of dementia associated diseases, like Alzheimer's, will cost 83 billion dollars and will represent around 11 per cent of health and residential aged care sector spending.

 

Ms Buttrose says dementia sufferers are some of the loneliest people in Australia because too often people assume little can be done for them.

 

She says it's a fact Australia's politicians should keep in mind when making decisions on how to tackle the dementia challenge.

***

 

 





