Demonetization in India and its effect on NRIs

Published 19 December 2016 at 11:11am, updated 19 December 2016 at 4:51pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
One decision announced on 8th November 2016 by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi created almost a panic-like situation amongst Non-Resident Indians. Listen to Amit Sarwal's special feature on demonetization and its impact on non-resident Indians in Australia.

