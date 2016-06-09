SBS Hindi

Des Soares For Nick Xenophon Team

Dr Des Soares

Dr Des Soares Source: Supplied

Published 9 June 2016 at 5:31pm, updated 9 June 2016 at 6:10pm
By Kumud Merani
Dr Des Soares is a candidate of Indian origin, standing for the Federal Elections for the Nick Xenophon Team. Dr Soares spoke to SBS Hindi in this exclusive interview and voiced his aspirations and hopes for the seat of Moreton in South Brisbane.

