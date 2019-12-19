SBS Hindi

Despite slump, government remains hopeful

Scott Morrison (left) and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann (right) ahead of handing down the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook. Source: AAP

Published 19 December 2019 at 12:43pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Vivek Kumar
A slowing economy has forced the federal government to slash the size of the budget surplus they were banking on for the next four years. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivered the first update on the state of the budget since being re-elected in May, revealing the nation's finances are under pressure from drought and falling tax takes.

