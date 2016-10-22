DFAT defends sending officials tp Paris Conference

: DFAT Chief People Officer John Fisher speaks with Department Secretary Frances Adamson during a Senate Estimates hearing.

: DFAT Chief People Officer John Fisher speaks with Department Secretary Frances Adamson during a Senate Estimates hearing. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 October 2016 at 3:56pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Senate committee has questioned officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade about a decision to fly over 20 officials in business class to a conference in France. The cost of their participation in the event, held in the capital Paris earlier this year, is estimated to have exceeded 200-thousand-dollars. A report presented by Anita Barar.Tune in...

Published 22 October 2016 at 3:56pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to Fairfax media, Mr Fisher was among the DFAT staff taking part in the Paris conference, together with John Philp - Australia's former ambassador to Afghanistan and now the First Assistant Secretary of the Department's Consular and Crisis Management Division.

 

In addition, another 46 public servants were in attendance at the Australian embassy - reportedly including a Department psychologist, a conduct and ethics manger, and a health and safety officer.

 

The associated costs included accommodation at a four-star inner city hotel, and are estimated to have reached around 215-thousand-dollars.

 

But the actual amount is likely to be even higher.

 

New Department Secretary Frances Adamson told the Senate Committee the trip was paid for from multiple training funds.

 

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was apparently not involved in decision-making around the event.

 

Crossbench Senator Nick Xenophon says, like politicians, departmental staff need to justify their travel expenses.

 





Share