DFAT defends sending officials tp Paris Conference

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

According to Fairfax media, Mr Fisher was among the DFAT staff taking part in the Paris conference, together with John Philp - Australia's former ambassador to Afghanistan and now the First Assistant Secretary of the Department's Consular and Crisis Management Division.











In addition, another 46 public servants were in attendance at the Australian embassy - reportedly including a Department psychologist, a conduct and ethics manger, and a health and safety officer.











The associated costs included accommodation at a four-star inner city hotel, and are estimated to have reached around 215-thousand-dollars.











But the actual amount is likely to be even higher.











New Department Secretary Frances Adamson told the Senate Committee the trip was paid for from multiple training funds.











Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was apparently not involved in decision-making around the event.











Crossbench Senator Nick Xenophon says, like politicians, departmental staff need to justify their travel expenses.



















