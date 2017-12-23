Dhruvajyoti Ghose - Winner of IES Excellence Award for outstanding lighting design of Canberra International Airport

Correct light and shadow not only adds depth and perspective but a dimension and interest too to any design.





Mr. Dhruvajyoti Ghose said, “Technicality of Science and creativity go hand in hand.”











Canberra International Airport - View from departures lounge overlooking the airfield Source: John Gollings











What was the thought process while designing the lighting for Airport?





Speaking with SBS Radio, Mr. Ghose said, “People at the airport are dealing with great mix of emotions. Some are exciting to go on holidays while some are leaving loved one behind. One might be going on business trip, so varied emotions. And challenge lies to understand this need.”











Canberra International Airport - Entrance to the International departures area. Source: John Gollings











He said that designing simple yet special red block structure in arrival hall required a little extra creative approach.





Four Cubes by Japanese artist Haruyuki Uchida catches immediate attention.





It is a vibrant red piece, which stands tall in the arrivals hall at Canberra Airport’s international terminal.











Canberra International Airport Arrivals gallery with sculpture by Haruyuki Uchida. Source: John Gollings











Mr. Ghose said that this structure already gets daylight so while designing the light, it was to make sure that nothing overpowers each other and subtle light remains the same."... Lighting this area imposed the greatest challenges as the intent was to let it appear unlit..."





He added that another interesting point is that one cannot see the source of light falling on the structure.





Mr. Ghose said that while designing the light, it is very important to understand the purpose and the utility of the place. Accordingly, one designs the lightening component.











Canberra International Airport Departures lounge with refreshment bar Source: John Gollings











An alumnus of School of Planning and Architecture [SPA] in New Delhi, Dhruvajyoti is popularly known in the lighting fraternity.





His company, specializing in lighting design has worked across borders and cultures, industries and disciplines to finesse a highly creative approach to lighting design that has won many awards and accolades.





Federation Square in Melbourne is one of the many interesting landmarks and places in Australia, for which Mr. Ghose's company has creatively designed the lighting.









