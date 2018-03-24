Dictator Xi?

Chinese President Xi Jinping claps while addressing the media as he introduces new members of the Politburo Standing Committee. Source: AP / (AAP)
Published 24 March 2018 at 4:44pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
China's Communist party has has recently amended its rules whereby President Xi Jinping will be able to remain President for life. So is China moving towards a one man dictatorship? We spoke to Chinese expert and Professor at the School of International Studies, JNU, Dr Alka Acharya to know more...
