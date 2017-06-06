India-Pakistan cricket match not just a game of cricket. It is an event where emotions flood out of the bodies and turn into aggressive actions. It has historical and religious reasons. But is it same for Indians and Pakistanis living in Australia?





Those, who live in a third country, look similar to the people of that country. They eat same vegetables cooked in similar ways. They speak same language. They wear similar clothes. They have same skin colours. No Australian can differentiate between Indian and Pakistani. So, should there be differences between Indians and Pakistanis living in Australia? And why any difference at all?





“It is about Nationalism,” explains Dr. Peter Friedlander, Senior Lecturer in South and Southeast Asian Studies at ANU, “When the term nationalism was coined, it was for the betterment of any nation. Yet, logic is left behind and emotions have taken over nationalism now.”





Source: Supplied





Dr. Friedlander speaks immaculate Hindi and Urdu. He knows both the societies. He understands both cultures. And it pains him to see Indians and Pakistanis living in Australia with the differences the two countries have. He says, “These were people of a same country just seven decades ago. Nationalism invoked same feelings. And now it is different to the extent of enmity. It is sad.”



