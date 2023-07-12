'Diversify income sources with fluctuating interest rates': says financial expert

WhatsApp Image 2023-07-10 at 3.19.04 PM.jpeg

CEO of Glow Trades, Ateev Dang. Credit: Supplied by Ateev Dang

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Reserve Bank of Australia has paused interest rate increases for the time being. During this month, the variable interest rate system will take effect. Glow Trades CEO Ateev Dang discusses how these changes affect personal investments of families during this time. He also discusses ways to manage your money more effectively.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this podcast are general and non-binding. For specific advice, please consult your financial planner or expert.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
Hindi_110723_Shipping explainer image

United Nations forges new agreement to reduce shipping emissions

SBS Hindi

11/07/202304:36
LISTEN TO
Hindi_050723_CEO 2.mp3 image

'Women form vast majority of homeless people in Australia': Vinnies CEO Sleepout raises over $8 million

SBS Hindi

07/07/202310:24
LISTEN TO
hindi_030723_internationalStudentPlightWeb.mp3 image

Plight of an international student: From being jobless to 'hot bedding' as rents soar

SBS Hindi

03/07/202315:19
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe

SBS Hindi Newsflash 12 July 2023: RBA to hold less frequent but longer rate decision meetings

Climate Extreme Flooding

India report : Several states face rainfall shortages while north India experiences flood fury

VOICE TO PARLIAMENT REFERENDUM VOTE

आखिर क्या है 'वॉइस टू पार्लियामेंट' जनमत?

GERMANY AUSTRALIA DIPLOMACY

SBS Hindi Newsflash 11 July 2023: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese en route to attend NATO Summit in Lithuania