Divine Relations, a Matrimonial Site for People with Chronic Diseases

Published 2 January 2017 at 12:41pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Divine Relations was founded by Vivek Sharma, a marketing professional who has spent his entire career in the medical field and has seen many patients suffering from chronic diseases. Vivek recently founded an NGO named Mickey Amogh Foundation and it hasnt been an easy journey for him. He suffered a tragedy when he lost his only son to an undiagnosed medical condition in 2014. The incident changed his life. He shares about his ideas for Divine relations with Harita Mehta
