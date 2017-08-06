Divya started taking acting courses regularly and started a YouTube channel called 'Divya Vaman' where she uploads comedy sketches that she has written and performed in. She has recently submitted two of these sketches into the SF3 SmartFone Flick Fest - a festival that is specifically for short films that are filmed completely on a smart phone or tablet."
Divya The Lawyer Turning To Actor
Divya M Source: Supplied
Published 6 August 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 6 August 2017 at 6:13pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Divya Murthy had always been mesmerised by the acting world. She always jumped at any opportunity to participate in community plays and school productions. However, it was only after graduating from university with a combined Arts/Law degree and beginning her legal career in a corporate law firm, that she decided it was time to start seriously pursuing her creative interest.
Published 6 August 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 6 August 2017 at 6:13pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share