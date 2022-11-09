SBS Hindi

Diwali returns to Parliament House in Canberra after two-year gap

Diwali at Parliament House by Hindu Council of Australia

(left to right) National President HCA Mr Prakash Mehta, Indian High Commissioner HE Manpreet Vohra, Leader of Opposition Hon Peter Dutton, Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Hon Richard Marles and Federal Minister of Immigration, citizenship and multicultural affairs Hon Andrew Giles Source: SBS / Anita Barar

Published 11 November 2022 at 2:33pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

The Hindu Council of Australia has been celebrating Diwali at the Parliament House, Canberra since 2004. This year's 'festival of light' was held in the Great Hall of Parliament on 7 November after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

The event, organsied by the Hindu Council of Australia, was attended by several distinguished guests and political leaders including Andrew Giles MP Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs and Senator Katy Gallagher, Minister for Women, Finance and the Public Service.
Diwali at Parliament House
Malayalam Dance by Canberra Ayyappa Samajam Source: SBS / Anita Barar
After the traditional lighting of the lamp, various performances of classical, folk, and fusion dances of India showcased the diversity of Indian culture.
Diwali at Parliament House
Punjabi Folf Dance (Mrs Shalini Sharma Group) Source: SBS / Anita Barar
From foot-tapping Bhangra dance from Punjab, Ras Garba from west to traditional dances from Kerala (south) and fusion dances kept guests fully entertained.
Diwali at Parliament House
Folk O Art (Dr Pravati Panigrahi Group) Source: SBS / Anita Barar
President of the Hindu Council of Australia Prakesh Mehta, in his welcome address, highlighted ancient Indian principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which means 'the world is one family'.

The presence of a large number of community members at this event showed that festivals are the key propeller to bring people together and spread joy.
Diwali at Parliament House
Source: SBS / Anita Barar
The event also featured an exhibition of folk and traditional crafts which reflected a rich tapestry of ancient Indian heritage.
Diwali at Parliament House
Source: SBS / Anita Barar
The event was also attended by Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton and Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra.
Diwali at Parliament House
Federal Minister Hon Andrew Giles took a moment to interact with the community members Source: SBS / Anita Barar
In their individual addresses, speakers acknowledged and praised the contribution of the Indian community in Australia as well as stressed on the growing bond between the two sides.

Diwali is celebrate by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and others across the world.

LISTEN TO
hindi_091122_diwaliholiday_andrewGiles.mp3 image

Will Diwali become a public holiday in Australia?

SBS Hindi

09/11/202204:47
