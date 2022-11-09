Diwali returns to Parliament House in Canberra after two-year gap

The event, organsied by the Hindu Council of Australia, was attended by several distinguished guests and political leaders including Andrew Giles MP Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs and Senator Katy Gallagher, Minister for Women, Finance and the Public Service.



Malayalam Dance by Canberra Ayyappa Samajam Source: SBS / Anita Barar After the traditional lighting of the lamp, various performances of classical, folk, and fusion dances of India showcased the diversity of Indian culture.



Punjabi Folf Dance (Mrs Shalini Sharma Group) Source: SBS / Anita Barar From foot-tapping Bhangra dance from Punjab, Ras Garba from west to traditional dances from Kerala (south) and fusion dances kept guests fully entertained.



Advertisement

Folk O Art (Dr Pravati Panigrahi Group) Source: SBS / Anita Barar President of the Hindu Council of Australia Prakesh Mehta, in his welcome address, highlighted ancient Indian principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which means 'the world is one family'.





The presence of a large number of community members at this event showed that festivals are the key propeller to bring people together and spread joy.



Source: SBS / Anita Barar The event also featured an exhibition of folk and traditional crafts which reflected a rich tapestry of ancient Indian heritage.



Source: SBS / Anita Barar The event was also attended by Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton and Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra.



Federal Minister Hon Andrew Giles took a moment to interact with the community members Source: SBS / Anita Barar In their individual addresses, speakers acknowledged and praised the contribution of the Indian community in Australia as well as stressed on the growing bond between the two sides.





Diwali is celebrate by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and others across the world.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



