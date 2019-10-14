SBS Hindi

Diwali celebrations at the Australian Parliament Canberra

Hindu Council of Australia's Deepavali at The Australian Parliament

Source: Supplied

Published 14 October 2019 at 3:02pm
Source: SBS

The Hindu Council of Australia will be celebrating Deepavali festival in the Great Hall of the Australian Parliament House in Canberra on Monday, 21 Oct 2019. In association with the Hon David Coleman MP, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs and Senator the Hon Zed Seselja, Assistant Minister for Finance, Charities and Electoral Matters The Hindu Council of Australia is holding the 2019 Deepavali festival in the Great Hall of the Australian Parliament House, Canberra. Santosh Gupta the Chair of The HCA's ACT chapter gives us the details.

