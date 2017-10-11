Diwali celebrations in Canberra
Source: Khokharahman Wikimedia
Published 11 October 2017 at 7:26pm, updated 12 October 2017 at 11:08am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Diwali is becoming a universal festival! It's a proud moment for people of Indian origin as Diwali is celebrated at the Australian Parliament in Canberra and the Premier of NSW holds a Diwali Event and the Opera House will be lit up for the ocassion! Every State and territory rejoices this festival. SBS Hindi spoke to the President of India Australia Association of Canberra Nishi Puri about the amazing celebrations in Canberra which are all done in a united and cohesive manner.
