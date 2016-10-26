SBS Hindi

Diwali Crosses Cultural Barriers- Indranil and Jane

Indranil and Jane Haldar

Indranil and Jane Haldar Source: Supplied

Published 27 October 2016 at 10:26am, updated 27 October 2016 at 11:53am
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The glow of Diwali is being experienced and celebrated with verve by couples who are in cross cultural marriages. Indranil and Jane Haldar share their joys of Diwali celebrations with SBS Hindi.

