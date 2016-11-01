SBS Hindi

Diwali In Europe

Young Women celebrate Diwali in London Trafalgar Square

Young Women celebrate Diwali in London Trafalgar Square

Published 1 November 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 2 November 2016 at 11:17am
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

While Diwali brings the light of joy to many of Indian origin in Europe, some people do yearn for their land of birth.Vivek Asri reports from Bonn.

