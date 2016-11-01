Diwali In Europe

Young Women celebrate Diwali in London Trafalgar Square Source: London â€“ AAP Image/NEWZULU
Published 1 November 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 2 November 2016 at 11:17am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While Diwali brings the light of joy to many of Indian origin in Europe, some people do yearn for their land of birth.Vivek Asri reports from Bonn.
