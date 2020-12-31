Do you have enough points to apply for Permanent Residency?

Highlights Australia follows a points-based system to check the eligibility for a permanent residency or grant a skilled migration visa.

English Proficiency and Work Experience can be key deciding factors.

According to a report by the Department of Home Affairs, 153,537 permanent visas were awarded in the year 2019-20. The total number of citizenship conferrals was 204,817. In the year 2020-21 , the Australian Migration Program aims to grant a total of 160,000 visas for settlement under various heads.





Typically, the score required to receive an invitation for general skilled migration can be anywhere between 65-95 points.

Here’s a guide as to what are these points, how can you achieve them and a quick calculator to check your own eligibility.











What is the point system?





The Australian Department of Immigration has assigned specific points to each eligibility criteria for a skilled migration visa or a PR Visa. Depending on factors such as your age, marital status, English proficiency, work experience, an Australian component in your education, the level of your education and your work experience, certain points are awarded.





Migration agent Rohit Mohan of Lakshya Migration Agency, Melbourne says, “The point-system was introduced so that applicants could judge their own eligibility. It also serves as the ranking system for applications- higher your points, more are your chances to receive an invitation to apply.”





Here is the complete list of eligibility points for you.





What Visas need the highest score?





For any skilled migration visa application to be successful, the base points needed are 65. Skilled Migration Visa Subclass 189 (Skilled Independent Visa) and Subclass 190 (Skilled Nominated Visa) are amongst the most popular ones and hence have a greater point requirement. Whereas there can some visas like Subclass 491 (Skilled Work Regional (Professional) Visa) that are state sponsored and an invitation for which can be received on the bare minimum of 65 points also.





You can calculate your eligibility points here .





While applying for a skilled migration visa, what should you pay most attention to?





Rohit opines that while applying for a Skilled Migration Visa one should first check their eligibility and occupation on the Occupation list and then keep yourself updated with the changing rules or updated systems.





One thing he warns specifically for is to state your work experience with a lot of caution. Usually, people misunderstand the requirement and overstate the time period, which results in the rejection of the application.





He also suggests that one should keep updating their application if they gain a qualification or a better score in the English Proficiency test.





He says, “Since the turn around time for applications is long, be careful of what your new qualifications are, or whether any certificates supplied with the application are expiring. One should be proactive in this regard.”





Applying for a PR is not hard, he says, it just requires a lot of attention.









