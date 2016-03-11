Do you know about the ‘bamboo ceiling’ in Australian legal workplace?

Molina Swarup Asthana Source: Molina Swarup Asthana











Recently, one possible contender for the race of Supreme Court judge in the USA is a 48-year-old Indian-American appeals court judge, Sri Srinivasan.





Molina Swarup Asthana says that “diversity is better represented in America, in judiciary and legal profession … but if we talk about Australia things are different and diversity in judiciary and legal workplace is far less.”





A report, titled “The Australian Legal Profession: A snapshot of Asian Australian diversity in 2015,” prepared by the Asian Australian Lawyers Association, Inc. highlighted the ‘bamboo ceiling’ that Asians have to face in legal sphere here.





According to the report Asian Australian’s account for 9.6% of Australia’s population, 3.1% of partners in law firms, 1.6% of barristers and 0.8% of the judiciary.





Among the 6160 barristers only 94 represent the Asian Australian community.



