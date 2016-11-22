Do you know about " Tisri Sarkar"?

Published 22 November 2016 at 5:21pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tisri Sarkar is a campaign or a program that works for the empowerment of Gram Panchayats and Municipal Councils in Uttar Pradesh. Tisri Sarkar demands the rights and power given to them by Constitution from the government. The founder of Tisri Sarkar Dr Chandra Shekhar Pran shares details about this campaign with Harita Mehta
