Do you know about toy libraries in Australia?

Are you a new migrant in Australia? Do you have little children? Are you dismayed by the costs of buying new toys for your children? Do you know about the Toy Libraries in Australia?





Toy Libraries Australia started in 1977 as Toy Libraries Association of Victoria – the umbrella organisation of the 5 general Victorian toy libraries and in 2012 adopted its present name.





TLA is the peak body for over 280 toy libraries in Australia.





Ashrut Khatter, President of Box Hill Area Toy Library, says - "Most toy libraries are a non-profit incorporated organizations that promote the importance and the value of play,” he further adds.





Box Hill Area Toy Library Source: Box Hill Area Toy Library





The aim of toy libraries is help community members, both old and new, to give their children a chance with fun and educational toys that not everyone can afford.





Ashrut says that some toy libraries have a small membership fees that funds the work of the library and association which is managed by a committee who offer their services on a voluntary basis.





The meetings of the association and venues to borrow toys also provide networking opportunity to parents.





"Hygiene is very important issue as toy libraries deal with toys (both hard and soft) and children. Parents and volunteers take care of that all the time," adds Ashrut.





To know more about the concept of a toy library, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Ashrut Khatter, President of Box Hill Area Toy Library.





Ashrut Khatter, President, Box Hill Area Toy Library Source: Box Hill Area Toy Library



