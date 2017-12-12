SBS Hindi

Do you know how many different types of Biryanis you can have in India?

Biryani

Source: Public Domain

Published 13 December 2017 at 10:45am, updated 13 December 2017 at 10:48am
By Harita Mehta
Biryani is an evergreen classic that needs no introduction. India offers so much on its culinary platter but the one dish Indians unanimously love indulging in is the mouth-watering biryani. With local and hyperlocal variations having evolved into distinctive styles of biryanis, one is spoilt for options when it comes to experiencing this melting pot of flavors.

